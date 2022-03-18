EDITORIAL

Отвори пълния текст

ИСТОРИЯ НА ФИЛОСОФИЯТА

Pragmatic Foundations of Religious Experience in Wittgenstein’s Philosophy

Prof. Dr. Andrii Synytsia

Ivan Franko National University of Lviv (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-01

Abstract. The article shows that in matters of philosophy of religion, when the sphere of interest of Wittgenstein went beyond logical and linguistic analysis, he attached special importance to a pragmatic approach to the interpretation of religious experience…

виж повече

СЪВРЕМЕННА ФИЛОСОФИЯ

The Image of the Other in the Cultural Practices of the Modernity

rof. Dr. Serhii Vytkalov1), Dr. Lesia Smyrna2),

Prof. Dr. Iryna Petrova3), Prof. Dr. Adriana Skoryk4),

Prof. Dr. Olena Goncharova3)

1)Rivne State Humanitarian University (Ukraine)

2)National Academy of Arts of Ukraine (Ukraine)

3)Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts (Ukraine)

4)Petro Tcnaikovsry National Academy of Music (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-02

Abstract. The cultural diversity and the culture of plural coexistence becomes the global problem of existence…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

ХЕРМЕНЕВТИКА

Ricœur and Foucault on Tragedy and Truth

Carlos Garduño Comparán

Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (Mexico)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-03

Abstract. The purpose of this text is to confront some Paul Ricœur’s and Michel Foucault’s significant reflections on Greek tragedy, in order to discuss their interpretation of its truth and the knowledge it makes possible…

виж повече

ФЕНОМЕНОЛОГИЯ

Аналитика на афицируемостта: около проблема за феноменологическото несъзнавано

Деница Ненчева, Десислав Георгиев

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-04

Резюме. Още от началото на XX век въпросът за съзнателността и несъзнаваното се оказва невралгична точка в интердисциплинарните дебати, които продължават и до днес…

виж повече

ФИЛОСОФСКА АНТРОПОЛОГИЯ

The Choice of Love and the Numinous: Existential and Gender Contexts

Prof. Dr. Nazip Khamitov 1),

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Krylova 2),

Olena Romanova 2)

1) National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (Ukraine)

2) National Pedagogical Dragomanov University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-05

Abstract. The authors of the article analyze the influence of the numinous as an existential state and the structure of the unconscious, which causes sacred amazement and fear in a person on the choice of love in its gender-based manifestations…

виж повече

ФИЛОСОФИЯ И РЕЛИГИЯ

Еврейските мотиви в „Сказание за буквите“ на константин костенечки – културни и интерпретационни проблеми

Доц. д-р Христо Салджиев

Тракийски университет – Стара Загора

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-06

Резюме. Статията разглежда основно преводите на еврейски и нееврейски, но считани за еврейски антропоними и ойконими от съчинението на Константин Костенечки „Сказание за буквите“, датиращо към първото десетилетие на XV век…

виж пвоече

The Journey From Egypt to the Promised Land, From the Baptism to Becoming the Son of God and From the Earthly to the Heavenly Kingdom From the Point of View of Allegorical Interpretation

Dr. Eva Kovacheva

Paisii Hilendarski University of Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-07

Abstract. The article discusses two historical events taken from texts from the Holy Scripture – the Old and the New Testaments, and a spiritual view on human soul…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

ПСИХОЛОГИЯ

Връзки на заучената безпомощност и самосаботирането с психичното благополучие

Проф. д-р Маргарита Бакрачева

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Oхридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-01-08

Резюме. Целта на изследването е да проследи ефекта на заучената безпомощност и самосаботирането върху психичното благополучие…

виж повече