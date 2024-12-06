ПЕДАГОГИКА

НАУЧНО СПИСАНИЕ, ГОДИНА XCVI, 2024

PEDAGOGY

BULGARIAN JOURNAL ОF EDUCATIONAL

RESEARCH АND PRACTICE

VOLUME 96, 2024

ANNUAL CONTENTS / ГОДИШНО СЪДЪРЖАНИЕ

Страници / Pages

Книжка 1 / Number 1: 1 – 143

Книжка 2 / Number 2: 144 – 283

Книжка 3 / Number 3: 284 – 423

Книжка 4 / Number 4: 424 – 571

Книжка 5 / Number 5: 572 – 722

Книжка 6 / Number 6: 723 – 878

Книжка 7 / Number 7: 879 – 1039

Книжка 8 / Number 8: 1040 – 1181

Книжка 9 / Number 9: 1182 – 1337

DOCTORAL RESEARCH / ДОКТОРАНТСКИ ИЗСЛЕДВАНИЯ

118 – 136 Възможности за прилагане на математическо моделиране и съвместно преподаване в STEM урок по биология и здравно образование (VII клас) [Opportunities for Applying Mathematical Modeling and

Co-Teaching in a STEM Lesson in Biology and Health Education

(7th Grade)] / Калина Иванова / Kalina Ivanova

253 – 263 Подходи и стратегии при обучението на деца с хиперкинетичен синдром и дефицит на вниманието [Approaches and Strategies for Teaching Shildren with Hyperkinetic Syndrome and Attention Deficit] / Елза Цакири / Elza Tsakiri

1019 – 1032 Конструкторско-игровият опит на 5 – 7-годишните деца – стимул за формиране на технологични ценности и култура [Construction-game Experience of 5 – 7-year-old Children as Stimulus for the Cultivation of Technological Values and Culture] / Милена Миланова / Milena Milanova

1156 – 1174 Education and Professional Development of Youths at Risk Placed in Residential-type Social Service Centers / Albena Kostadinova

HISTORY OF BULGARIAN EDUCATION / ИСТОРИЯ НА БЪЛГАРСКОТО ОБРАЗОВАНИЕ

9 – 20 „Второто“ българско училище. Генезисът [The “Second” Bulgarian School. The Genesis] / Пенка Цонева, Бистра Мизова / Penka Tsoneva, Bistra Mizova

21 – 33 Политическа педагогика на Стефан Стамболов – 170 години от рождението на Стефан Николов Стамболов (31.01.1854 – 6.07.1895) [Political Pedagogy of Stefan Stambolov – 170th Anniversary of the Birth of Stefan Nikolov Stambolov (31.01.1854 – 6.07.1895) / Йордан Колев / Yordan Kolev

34 – 42 Учителски институт в Бургас – дългогодишна ползотворна традиция [The Teacher Training Institute in Burgas: А Time-Honoured Productive Tradition] / Маргарита Терзиева / Margarita Terzieva

1047 – 1055 Модератор на новобългарската култура и просвета (За народополезното дело на Неофит Рилски) [A Moderator of the New Bulgarian Culture and Education (On the Nation-Building Work of Neofit Rilski)] / Надежда Кръстева, Владислав Кръстев / Nadezhda Krasteva, Vladislav Krastev

1189 – 1198 Българският проект за забавачница (1874) (В опит за актуален коментар на познавателните възможности) [The Bulgarian Project for a Kindergarten (1874) (An Attempt at a Contemporary Commentary on Cognitive Abilities) / Блага Джорова, Галя Стефанова / Blaga Dzhorova, Galya Stefanova

NEW BOOKS / КНИЖНИНА

264 – 271 75 години световна организация ОМЕП: предучилищното образование в България в перспективата на международния педагогически опит [75 Years of the World Organization OMEP: Preschool Education in Bulgaria in the Perspective of International Pedagogical Experience] / Магдалена Стоянова / Magdalena Stoyanova

272 – 276 Нова монография – „Педагогическа анимация в обучението“ [New Monograph – Pedagogical Animation in Learning] / Галена Иванова / Galena Ivanova

RESEARCH INSIGHTS / ИЗСЛЕДОВАТЕЛСКИ ПРОНИКНОВЕНИЯ

43 – 61 Решаване на проблеми по математика – същност, модели, стратегии и възможности за реализиране в обучението на 9 – 10-годишни ученици [Solving Problems – Models, Strategies and Potential Implementation in Mathematics Education of 9 – 10-Year-Old Students / Любка Алексиева, Лилия Стоилова / Lyubka Aleksieva, Liliya Stoilova

62 – 73 Emancipatory Education and Development of Alternative Educational Practices / Luka Nikolić, Aleksandar Tadić

74 – 97 Модел за прилагане на методологията „Интегрирано учене на съдържание и език“ (CLIL) при преподаване на химия на английс­ки език в българското средно училище [A Model for Applying the Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) Methodology in Teaching Chemistry in English in the Bulgarian Secondary School / Ирина Андонова, Елена Бояджиева / Irina Andonova, Elena Boiadjieva

98 – 107 The Paradigm of Education through Leisure Activities in the Boarding School: Teacher’s Viewpoints / Nedeljko Milanović

108 – 150 Innovative Practices in Teachers’ and Students’ Trainings / Ivelina Velcheva, Deyana Peykova

151 – 164 Предварителните представи за учителската професия в контекста на избора ѝ и отказа от нейното практикуване [Notions and Believes about the Teaching Profession in the Context of its Choice and Refusal to the Practice It] / Вася Делибалтова / Vasya Delibaltova

165 – 178 “Suggestion” and “Relaxation” in the Design of Learning at School (the Ideas of Georgi Lozanov (Bulgaria) and Israel Shvartz (Russia) in Education) / Veska Gyuviiska, Mirela Kyuchukova

179 – 194 От рисунка – към снимка [From Painting – to Picture] / Камен Теофилов / Kamen Teofilov

195 – 205 Students’ Perception of the Effectiveness of the Professional Activity of Teachers of Higher Education Institutions: the Influence of Social Conditions / Nadiia Vientseva, Oksana Orhiiets, Anetta Omelchenko, Stanislav Romanchuk

206 – 215 Project “Educational and Rehabilitation Hub” in the Conditions of War and Post-War Times: the Alternative Model / Tetiana Franchuk, Iryna Martsinovska, Tetiana Valko

216 – 226 Училищният маркетинг в контекста на приобщаващото образование [The School Marketing in the Context of Inclusive Education] / Мирос­лав Терзийски / Miroslav Terziyski

227 – 233 Utilizing Field Trips as an Effective Organizational and Pedagogical Solution for Assisting Children to Gain Long-Lasting Knowledge in a Real-World Experiences / Violeta Georgieva-Hristozova

234 – 243 Lifelong Learning. Online Learning Opportunities / Szilvia Simándi

244 – 252 The Influence of the Humanistic Ideas of H. S. Skovoroda on the Education of a Holistic Personality (on the Occasion of the 300th Birthday) / Svitlana Surgova, Olena Faichuk

291 – 303 Art as a Basic Factor in the Formation of Key Competences in Adolescents /

Plamen Legkostup

304 – 312 Pedagogical Facilitation of Cognitive Development in Early Childhood /

Petya Konakchieva

313 – 328 Attitudes and Experiences of the Preschool Teachers in the Application of Digital Technologies in Environmental Education / Nataša Branković, Gordana Kozoderović, Biljana Jeremić, Danijela Petrović, Bojan Lazić, Slavica Karanović

329 – 346 Дигитални технологии в подкрепа на ученето [Digital Technologies to Support Learning] / Стоянка Георгиева-Лазарова, Лъчезар Лазаров / Stoyanka Georgieva-Lazarova, Luchezar Lazarov

347 – 355 Research of the Problems of Professional Support for Teachers in the Implementation of Inclusive Education / Lubov Pryadko, Svitlana Myronova

356 – 362 Social Interest and Stress Tolerance / Zhaneta Stoykova

363 – 376 Preparation of Future Teachers for Organising a Health-Preserving Inclusive Space in Educational Institutions / Nadiya Skotna, Tetiana Nadimyanova, Anna Fedorovych, Myroslava Sosiak, Oksana Yatsiv

377 – 391 Лекотата при формиране на двигателни умения като индикатор за степента на развитие на координационните способности на децата от предучилищна възраст [The Ease of Forming Motor Skills as an Indicator of the Level of Development of the Coordination Abilities of Pre-School Children] / Росица Щерева / Rositsa Shtereva

392 – 407 Педагогическата компетенция в българското висше образование в средата на ХХ век [Pedagogical Competence in Bulgarian Higher Education in the Middle of the Twentieth Century] / Марияна Илиева / Mariyana Ilieva

408 – 416 Prevention of Articulation Disorders in Preschool-Age Children / Yoanna Tsaneva

431 – 449 Нагласи на студентите към смарт технологиите в образованието [Student Attitudes towards Smart Technologies in Education] / Дора Левтерова-Гаджалова, Кирилка Тагарева, Ваня Сивакова

450 – 476 Online Teaching and COVID-19 era: Positive Experience Regarding Health Education and Psychological Competencies of Education Students in the Context of Global Burden / Danijela Petrovic, Mia Maric

475 – 487 Professional Support for Young Researchers / Emina Vukašinović, Marija Veselinović, Milan Milikić

488 – 504 Психообразователни програми за повишаване на родителския капацитет за рефлексия и саморефлексия – систематичен обзор [Psychoeducational Programs for Enhancing Reflective Parenting Capacity: a Systematic Review] / Камелия Ханчева, Весела Аравена /

Camellia Hancheva, Vesela Aravena

505 – 511 Impact of COVID-19 Confinement on Anthropometric and Fitness Features of University Students / Cristiana Lucretia Pop, Viorela Popescu

512 – 518 Връзката отношение – поведение при детето (кратък теоретичен анализ) [The Link between Attitude and Behavior of the Child

(Brief Theoretical Analysis)] / Донка Никова / Donka Nikova

519 – 529 Роботите в обучението – образователна STEAM игра [Robots in Learning – Educational STEAM Game] / Мария Желязкова, Михаил Кожухаров, Даниела Кожухарова / Mariya Zhelyazkova, Mihail Kozhuharov, Daniela Kozhuharova

530 – 548 Теоретични предпоставки и експериментален модел за развиване на диалогична компетентност при деца с алалия [Theoretical Preconditions and Experimental Model for Developing of Dialogue Competence in Children with Alalia] / Генчо Вълчев, Жана Георгиева / Gencho Valchev, Zhana Georgieva

549 – 564 Информационните и комуникационните технологии за реализиране целите на приобщаващото образование [Information and Communication Technologies in Inclusive Education, Including for Students with Special Educational Needs] / Марлена Данева / Marlena Daneva

579 – 599 Artificial Intelligence, Algorithm Literacy, Locus of Control, and English Language Skills: a Study among Bulgarian Students in Education / Ekaterina Sofronieva, Christina Beleva, Galina Georgieva, Stefan Markov

600 – 620 Vision of Digital Competences of Primary School Students and Teachers in Bulgaria in Educational Documentation of All School Subjects / Lyubka Aleksieva, Veronica Racheva

621 – 635 Features of Speech Comprehension Training of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders / Maryna Branytska, Svitlana Myronova, Svitlana Mykhalska

636 – 654 Общата подкрепа в училище – предпоставка за приобщаване на първокласниците към мултикултурната класна стая [General Support at School – a Prerequisite for Inclusion of First Graders in Multicultural Classroom] / Вяра Цветанова / Vyara Tsvetanova

655 – 670 Addressing Challenges in Enhancing Team Collaboration and Evaluating Interdisciplinary Projects / Borislava Kirilova

671 – 682 Overview of the STEM Education in Israel / Aharon Goldreich, Elena Karashtranova

683 – 688 The Role of Family for Formation of Key Competences in Children / Krasimira Petrova

689 – 701 The Place of Tales in Cchildren’s Speech and Language Therapy / Desislava Popova

702 – 715 Конструктурско-игровият опит на 5 – 7-годишните деца – стимул за формиране на технологични ценности и култура [Construction-Game Experience of 5 – 7-Year-Old Children as Stimulus for the Cultivation of Technological Values and Culture] / Милена Миланова / Milena Milanova

788 – 808 Levels of Self-Educational Activity of Students of Humanitarian Faculties of the University / Iryna Sereda, Nina Stelmah

809 – 824 The Science of Upbringing, Training and Education – Historical Review, Etymological Research and Interpretation of Pedagogical Concepts / Elitsa Petrova

825 – 834 Овластяването на детето през очите на хуманитарните професионалисти [Empowering the Children through the Eyes of Humanitarian Professionals] / Офелия Кънева / Ophelia Kaneva

835 – 846 Анализ на резултатите от проведено проучване за нотната грамотност на студенти – бъдещи педагози [Analysis of the Results of a Research Conducted on the Music Literacy of Students – Future Teachers] / Ралица Димитрова / Ralitsa Dimitrova

847 – 858 Формиране на умения за създаване на текст у учениците в началния етап на основната образователна степен [Formation of Text Creation Skills in Students at Primary Level of Education] / Ирена Райкова / Irena Raykova

859 – 871 Правилна организация и проблеми в процеса на изграждане на предметно развиващата среда в детската градина през обектива на компетентностния подход [Correct Organization and Problems in the Process of Building the Subject-Developmental Environment in the Kindergarten through the Lens of the Competence Approach] / Надя Делчева / Nadia Delcheva

887 – 906 To Be or Not to Be… Educated Digitally? The Conclusions from the Transformation of Еducational Process during COVID-19 – the Point of View of the University Professors / Miglena Angelova, Rima Tamošiūnienė, Kiril Anguelov

907 – 924 Приложение на дигиталните технологии в обучението по химия: нагласи на учителите през 2019 и 2022 г. [Аpplication of Digital Technologies in the Chemistry Classroom: Teachers’ Attitudes in 2019 and 2022] / Мартина Ценова, Милена Кирова / Martina Tsenova, Milena Kirova

925 – 942 Проучване на академичните очаквания на студенти бакалаври към лекционния курс по дидактика [Study of the Academic Expectations of Bachelor Students for the Lecture Course in Didactics] / Евгения Тополска / Evgeniya Topolska

943 – 954 Екологичната приказка в педагогическото взаимодействие

„дете – природа“ [Eco Fiction in Child – Nature Pedagogical Interaction] / Петя Конакчиева, Светлана Великова / Petya Konakchieva, Svetlana Velikova

955 – 969 Examining Writing Feedback Dynamics from ChatGPT AI and Human Educators: a Comparative Study / Ekrem Solak

970 – 980 Children and Abstract Art. Creating a Non-Figurative Composition by Association from a Musical Work in Preschool Age / Galina Nikolova

981 – 989 Game Technologies for STEM/STEAM Education in Kindergartens / Borislava Ivanova

990 – 1004 Здравното образование в българските училища [Health Education in the Bulgarian Schools] / Гергана Маркова / Gergana Markova

1005 – 1018 Google Sites като образователен инструмент в контекста на традиционното и проектно базираното обучение [Google Sites as an Educational Tool in the Context of Traditional and Project-based Education] / Николай Данев / Nikolay Danev

1056 – 1073 Стратегически и комуникационни аспекти на използването на изкуствения интелект в образованието [Strategic and Communication Aspects for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Education] / Янка Тоцева, Иванка Мавродиева / Yanka Totseva, Ivanka Mavrodieva

1074 – 1091 Ангажираност към учене чрез използване на смарт технологиите в образованието [Engagement to Study Via Smart Technologies in Education] / Кирилка Тагарева, Дора Левтерова-Гаджалова, Ваня Сивакова / Kirilka Tagareva, Dora Levterova-Gadjalova, Vania Sivakova

1092 – 1103 Effectiveness of an Experimental Program for Educating Students to Efficiently Implement Art-Viewing Activities in Early Art Education / Jovana Djordjevic

1104 – 1118 Digital Storytelling as a Method of Achieving Visual Literacy / Silvana Karagyozova

1119 – 1136 Модел за вторична социализация и ресоциализация на студенти със специални образователни потребности в академична среда [A Model for Secondary Socialization and Re-socialization of Students with Special Educational Needs in an Academic Environment / Ана Попова /

Ana Popova

1137 – 1155 Нагласи и предизвикателства пред учителите по музика в предучилищна и начална училищна възраст за интегриране на музикалното изкуство в интердисциплинарния STEAM подход [Attitudes and Challenges Music Teachers in Preschool and Elementary School Face when Integrating Music in the Interdisciplinary STEAM Approach] / Емилия Караминкова-Кабакова / Emiliya Karaminkova-Kabakova

1199 – 1212 Изкуственият интелект в образованието на бъдещето [The Artificial Intellect in the Education of the Future] / Наталия Витанова / Natalia Vitanova

1213 – 1231 Analysis and Improvement of Video Learning Resources in Small-scale Learning Scenarios / César Córcoles, Laia Blasco-Soplon, Germán Cobo Rodríguez, Ana-Elena Guerrero-Roldán

1232 – 1243 Интегриране на образователен подход stem в средното училище – предизвикателства, възможности и перспективи [Integrating a STEM Educational Approach in the Secondary School – Challenges, Opportunities and Perspectives] / Нели Димитрова / Neli Dimitrova

1244 – 1253 Проблеми и решения при изграждане на алгоритмично мислене у децата от предучилищна възраст [Problems and Solutions in Building Algorithmic Thinking in Preschool Children] / Десислава Баева, Петър Иванов / Desislava Baeva, Petar Ivanov

1254 – 1273 INSPIRing Change in English Language Teacher Education: Integrating 21st Century Skills and Critical Pedagogy / Juan Manuel Castro-Carracedo

1274 – 1286 Using Digital Educational Technologies to Promote Intercultural Interaction of the Future Economists in the Educational Environment / Oksana Tynkaliuk, Vira Chornii, Oksana Kutsa, Mariana Karanevych

1287 – 1296 Дидактически аспекти за развитие на творческите умения на учениците в четвърти клас [Didactic Aspects for the Development of the Creative Skills of Students in the Fourth Grade] / Ива Стаменова / Iva Stamenova

1297 – 1307 The Issue of Extraordinary Talent in the Residential Childcare Institution: Giftedness or Dual Exceptionality? / Alois Daněk

1308 – 1321 Доброволчеството като възможност за осигуряване на равен достъп до образование за всички (Резултати от проучване мнението на учители и студенти) [Volunteering as an Opportunity to Ensure Equal Access to Education for All (Results of a Survey of Teachers’ and Students’ Opinion) /

Стефан Милетиев / Stefan Miletiev

SOCIAL PEDAGOGY / СОЦИАЛНА ПЕДАГОГИКА

731 – 743 Социалната педагогика в ХХІ век – в търсене на идентичност и метанаучни измерения [Social Pedagogy in the 21st Century – in Search of Identity and Meta-Scientific Dimensions] / Мая Чолакова / Maya Tcholakova

744 – 754 Социалната педагогика в Германия – съвременни проблеми и тенденции [Social Pedagogy in Germany – Contemporary Problems and Trends] /

Марина Пиронкова / Marina Pironkova

755 – 771 Съдържателни измерения на възпитателния профил на социалния педагог [Content Dimensions of the Educational Profile of the Social Educator] / Александър Ранев / Aleksandar Ranev

772 – 787 Насоки за педагогическите съветници в борбата им за предотвратяването на кибертормоза в училище [New Guidelines for School Counselors in their Fight Against Cyberbullying Prevention in Schools] / Ина Дикова /

Ina Dikova