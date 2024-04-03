Art as a Basic Factor in the Formation of Key Competences in Adolescents

Prof. Plamen Legkostup, DSc.

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.01

Abstract. This article reflects the author’s views on the significance of art, in its integral entirety, as a basic factor in the formation of key competences in children and students…

Pedagogical Facilitation of Cognitive Development in Early Childhood

Prof. Dr. Petya Konakchieva

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.02

Abstract. The paper gives backed-with-arguments reasons for systematic and purposeful facilitation of children’s cognitive development through adequate didactic tools guaranteeing the quality of future interactive learning…

Attitudes and Experiences of the Preschool Teachers in the Application of Digital Technologies in Environmental Education

Prof. Nataša Branković, DSc., Prof. Gordana Kozoderović, DSc.,

Prof. Biljana Jeremić, DSc., Prof. Danijela Petrović, DSc.,

Prof. Bojan Lazić, DSc.

University of Novi Sad (Serbia)

Slavica Karanović

Kindergarten ,,Boško Buha“ – Beograd (Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.03

Abstract. This study was based on the experiences and attitudes of the preschool teachers in the application of digital technologies when teaching environmental contents. 180 preschool teachers from preschool institutions in the Republic of Serbia, with different work experience and different digital skills, participated in the research…

Дигитални технологии в подкрепа на ученето

Доц. д-р Стоянка Георгиева-Лазарова,

доц. д-р Лъчезар Лазаров

Великотърновски университет „Св. св. Кирил и Методий“

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.04

Резюме. В съвременния дигитален свят непрекъснато нараства разнообразието от технологии и инструменти, които позволяват на преподавателите лесно да проектират и създават свои собствени учебни материали: от уеб страници, уикита и блогове до снимки и видеоклипове…

Research of the Problems of Professional Support for Teachers in the Implementation of Inclusive Education

Dr. Lubov Pryadko, Assoc. Prof.

Sumy Regional Institute of Postgraduate Pedagogical Education (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Myronova

Kamianets-Podilskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.05

Abstract. Professional support for teachers plays a crucial role in the implementation of inclusive education. In the study, the concept of “professional support for teachers” refers to the existence of close social ties between the administration (school principal and his deputies), colleagues, parents of children with SEN, and teachers of postgraduate pedagogical education institutions, who are the main resource for professional support…

Social Interest and Stress Tolerance

Prof. Zhaneta Stoykova, DSc.

Trakia University – Stara Zagora (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.06

Abstract. The article examines the role of social interest and stress tolerance in the successful performance of future educators and analyzes the significance of these qualities in their role as professional requirements…

Preparation of Future Teachers for Organising a Health-Preserving Inclusive Space in Educational Institutions

Prof. Nadiya Skotna, DSc.

Dr. Tetiana Nadimyanova, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Anna Fedorovych, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Myroslava Sosiak, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Oksana Yatsiv, Assoc. Prof.

Ivan Franko State Pedagogical University of Drohobych (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.07

Abstract. The purpose of the research consists in analysing the current state of training future teachers for the organisation of a health-preserving inclusive space…

Лекотата при формиране на двигателни умения като индикатор за степента на развитие на координационните способности на децата от предучилищна възраст

Гл. ас. д-р Росица Щерева

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.08

Резюме. Статията представя експериментално изследване на възможността да се приеме лекотата при формирането на двигателни умения на децата от 6 – 7-годишна възраст като индикатор за степента на развитие на координационните им способности, следствие от игровия им двигателен опит…

Педагогическата компетенция в българското висше образование в средата на ХХ век

Д-р Марияна Илиева

Софийски университет “Св. Климент Охридски”

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-3.09

Резюме. След края на Втората световна война България става част от Източния блок. Под силното влияние на СССР в страната е наложен комунистически режим и политическите, социалните и образователните структури на страната са коренно променени от наложената идеологията…

Prevention of Articulation Disorders in Preschool-Age Children

Yoanna Tsaneva, Assist. Prof.

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2021-4.10

Abstract. Articulation disorders have been a most common disorder in recent years. They are the reason for the delayed mental, communicative, and emotional-behavioural development of preschool-age children…

