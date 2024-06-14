Artificial Intelligence, Algorithm Literacy, Locus of Control, and English Language Skills: a Study Among Bulgarian Students in Education

Prof. Dr. Ekaterina Sofronieva,

Dr. Christina Beleva, Assist. Prof.

Dr. Galina Georgieva, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Stefan Markov, Assist. Prof.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.01

Abstract. This research, conducted in June 2023 at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, aimed at gaining in-depth insights of the extent to which Bulgarian Internet users in tertiary education had developed comprehension of generative artificial intelligence (AI) models and algorithm literacy…

Vision of Digital Competences of Primary School Students and Teachers in Bulgaria in Educational Documentation of All School Subjects

Dr. Lyubka Aleksieva, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Veronica Racheva, Assist. Prof.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.02

Abstract. The paper presents the second part of a more extensive study on the vision of digital competences of primary school students and teachers in Bulgaria according to the educational documentation. It explores the place and the approaches for developing digital competence in the curricula of all primary school subjects where this competence is integrated as transversal…

Features of Speech Comprehension Training of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders

Dr. Maryna Branytska

Charitable Foundation “Caritas – Кhmelnytskyi UGCC” – Кhmelnytskyi (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Myronova,

Dr. Svitlana Mykhalska, Assoc. Prof.

Kamianets-Podilskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University – Kamianets-Podilsky (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.03

Abstract. Children with autism have significant difficulties in communication, which negatively affects their further development and socialization….

Общата подкрепа в училище – предпоставка за приобщаване на първокласниците към мултикултурната класна стая

Гл. ас. д-р Вяра Цветанова

Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.04

Резюме. Общата подкрепа за първокласниците за приобщаване към училищната образователна среда е естествен процес, обусловен, от една страна, от кризата в психо-социалното развитие на 7 – 8-годишните деца в прехода от игрова към учебна дейност, и от друга – от новия тип отговорности и начин на живот в училищната общност…

Addressing Challenges in Enhancing Team Collaboration and Evaluating Interdisciplinary Projects

Dr. Borislava Kirilova, Assist. Prof.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.05

Abstract. The aim of this paper is to clarify the extent to which collaborative project work needs to be promoted to develop key competences, notably autonomous learning, and effective collaboration, essential in the context of our rapidly evolving world…

Overview of the STEM Education in Israel

Aharon Goldreich

Ministry of Education – Tel Aviv (Israel)

Dr. Elena Karashtranova, Assoc. Prof.

South-West University “Neofit Rilski” – Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.06

Abstract. In this study, we provide an overview of the STEM education in Israel, the formal and the informal, the strengths and challenges, the problems, and the national plans to solve them…

The Role of Family for Formation of Key Competences in Children

Dr. Krasimira Petrova, Assoc. Prof.

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.07

Abstract. The purpose of the research is to acquaint preschool teachers and parents…

The Place of Tales in Cchildren’s Speech and Language Therapy

Dr. Desislava Popova, Assist. Prof.

St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.08

Abstract. This article describes in brief the specifics of use of tales in speech and language therapy as opposed to that in the psychotherapy direction of narrative therapy…

Конструктурско-игровият опит на 5 – 7-годишните деца – стимул за формиране на технологични ценности и култура

Милена Миланова

Великотърновски университет „Св. св. Кирил и Методий“

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.09

Резюме. В статията се интерпретират иновативни конструкторски игри за успешно формиране на технологични ценности и култура при 5 – 7-годишните деца…

