ИЗСЛЕДОВАТЕЛСКИ ПРОНИКНОВЕНИЯ
Родителски тренинг, специфициран на базата възраст на детето
Проф. Теодора Стоева
Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“
https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.01
Резюме. Статията разглежда въпроса за обучението на родителите, свързано с подобряване на родителските умения и намаляване на неефективните родителски практики…
Two-Tier Model оf Training Future Teachers for Coaching at out-of-school Institutions
Prof. Dr. Borys Savchuk
Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University – Ivano-Frankivsk (Ukraine)
Prof. Dr. Tetyana Pantyuk
Drohobych State Pedagogical University of Ivan Franko – Drogobych (Ukraine)
Dr. Natalia Sultanova, Assoc. Prof.
Mykolaiv V. O. Sukhomlynskyi National University – Mykolaiv (Ukraine)
Prof. Dr. Halyna Bilavych
Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University – Ivano-Frankivsk (Ukraine)
Prof. Dr. Mykola Pantyuk
Drogobych State Pedagogical University of Ivan Franko – Drogobych (Ukraine)
https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.03
Abstract. The article presents a two-tier model of training future teachers for work in out-of school educational institutions based on coaching. Its essence is that at the first level, the future teachers master the theoretical and methodological foundations of coaching both with the help of university teachers and independently, and at the second stage, they, first with the teachers’ support and then independently, organize training based on coaching in out-of-school training institutions and thus in the process of working with children develop their professional competencies…
Pedagogy оf Experience In Ethical Education аt Lower Secondary Education
Dr. Erika Juhošová
Constantine the Philosopher University – Nitra (Slovakia)
https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.05
Abstract. Slovak school system has undergone a process of transformation from a centralist, social and unified school system to a democratic, diversified and humanistic school system…
Inclusion as a Tool for Educational strategies in the Czech Republic Focused On People With An Intellectual Disability
Dr. Lukáš Stárek
Univerzita Jana Amose Komenského – Praha (Czech Republic)
https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.06
Abstract. The text below discusses inclusive education not only in legislative but also social terms. Society’s attitude towards people with an intellectual disability has changed over decades from exclusion, through remorse and charity to integration trends in various aspects of life, including education…
Добри практики при изготвяне на психологична оценка на развитието при деца в ранна и предучилищна възраст
Гл. ас. д-р Надя Колчева
Нов български университет
Гл. ас. д-р Светла Стайкова
Медицински университет – София
https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.07
Резюме. Проследяването на хода на развитие на детето в ранна и предучилищна възраст е от съществено значение, тъй като това е период на голяма пластичност, по време на който стимулацията и интервенциите са с висока ефективност…
Технология за създаване на мисловни карти в обучението по технологии и предприемачество
Д-р Емилия Тошева
Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“ – Благоевград
https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.08
Резюме. В статията е представена технология за създаване на мисловни карти, която използва възможностите на различни облачни технологии, като Google Drawings, Mind 42, Mindmaster и др…