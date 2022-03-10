ИЗСЛЕДОВАТЕЛСКИ ПРОНИКНОВЕНИЯ

Родителски тренинг, специфициран на базата възраст на детето

Проф. Теодора Стоева

Софийски университет „Св. Климент Охридски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.01

Резюме. Статията разглежда въпроса за обучението на родителите, свързано с подобряване на родителските умения и намаляване на неефективните родителски практики…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Two-Tier Model оf Training Future Teachers for Coaching at out-of-school Institutions

Prof. Dr. Borys Savchuk

Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University – Ivano-Frankivsk (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Tetyana Pantyuk

Drohobych State Pedagogical University of Ivan Franko – Drogobych (Ukraine)

Dr. Natalia Sultanova, Assoc. Prof.

Mykolaiv V. O. Sukhomlynskyi National University – Mykolaiv (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Halyna Bilavych

Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University – Ivano-Frankivsk (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Mykola Pantyuk

Drogobych State Pedagogical University of Ivan Franko – Drogobych (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.03

Abstract. The article presents a two-tier model of training future teachers for work in out-of school educational institutions based on coaching. Its essence is that at the first level, the future teachers master the theoretical and methodological foundations of coaching both with the help of university teachers and independently, and at the second stage, they, first with the teachers’ support and then independently, organize training based on coaching in out-of-school training institutions and thus in the process of working with children develop their professional competencies…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Pedagogy оf Experience In Ethical Education аt Lower Secondary Education

Dr. Erika Juhošová

Constantine the Philosopher University – Nitra (Slovakia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.05

Abstract. Slovak school system has undergone a process of transformation from a centralist, social and unified school system to a democratic, diversified and humanistic school system…

виж повече

Inclusion as a Tool for Educational strategies in the Czech Republic Focused On People With An Intellectual Disability

Dr. Lukáš Stárek

Univerzita Jana Amose Komenského – Praha (Czech Republic)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.06

Abstract. The text below discusses inclusive education not only in legislative but also social terms. Society’s attitude towards people with an intellectual disability has changed over decades from exclusion, through remorse and charity to integration trends in various aspects of life, including education…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ

Добри практики при изготвяне на психологична оценка на развитието при деца в ранна и предучилищна възраст

Гл. ас. д-р Надя Колчева

Нов български университет

Гл. ас. д-р Светла Стайкова

Медицински университет – София

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.07

Резюме. Проследяването на хода на развитие на детето в ранна и предучилищна възраст е от съществено значение, тъй като това е период на голяма пластичност, по време на който стимулацията и интервенциите са с висока ефективност…

виж повече

Технология за създаване на мисловни карти в обучението по технологии и предприемачество

Д-р Емилия Тошева

Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“ – Благоевград

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-2.08

Резюме. В статията е представена технология за създаване на мисловни карти, която използва възможностите на различни облачни технологии, като Google Drawings, Mind 42, Mindmaster и др…

ВИЖ ПОВЕЧЕ